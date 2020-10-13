Billy Burke Will Star in MAID on Netflix

He joins Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell.

"Twilight" actor Billy Burke has joined the cast of "Maid" on Netflix, which also stars real-life mother and daughter Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell.

"Maid" centers Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to - barely - make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. Told primarily through her point of view, Maid is described as a beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America.

Molly Smith Metzler wrote the script, according to Deadline.

Burke plays Han, the father of Alex (Qualley) and the ex-husband of Paula (MacDowell), from whom he is very estranged. A contractor whose life and career was hard hit by alcoholism and the recession, Hank has survived by becoming deeply religious and sobering up. Now remarried with twins, he denies any of the darkness in his past.

Burke played Charlie Swan in the "Twilight" films. He's also known for roles in "Red Riding Hood," "Gilmore Girls," and more.

