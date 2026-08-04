Bill Maher Warns Fans Off Getting A Jimothy The Raccoon Tattoo

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Bill Maher used a segment on REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher to poke fun at the viral online phenomenon known as Jimothy the Raccoon, urging viewers to think twice before getting a tattoo of the character. The bit, titled "Hot Jimothy Summer" on the show's YouTube channel, frames the meme's sudden popularity as ripe for satire, with Maher pointing out that Jimothy's old tweets might complicate his newfound status as a beloved internet mascot.

The segment fits within REAL TIME's regular mix of topical commentary, delivered alongside the show's usual lineup of one-on-one interviews, panel roundtables and Maher's signature "New Rules" segment. Rather than a scripted interview, this clip finds Maher riffing directly on internet culture, treating the raccoon's rapid rise to meme stardom as fodder for his brand of pointed comedic commentary.

REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO, with episodes also available to stream on HBO Max. The show has recently featured one-on-one interviews with figures including consumer advocate Erin Brockovich and panel discussions with guests such as NYU Stern professor Scott Galloway, continuing its weekly pattern of blending political interviews with cultural commentary.

The Jimothy segment arrived in the same stretch of episodes that included Galloway's panel appearance discussing alternatives to online gambling apps, as covered in a previous BroadwayWorld report.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...