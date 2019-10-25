Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Hillary Rodham Clinton & Chelsea Clinton Will Guest on THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH

As part of its ongoing "Votegasm 2020" coverage of the presidential campaign, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH today announced Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke and Senator Amy Klobuchar will appear as guests on Monday, October 28 and Wednesday, October 30, respectively. The late-night franchise will also welcome back former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton with Chelsea Clinton, who will appear together on THE DAILY SHOW on Thursday, October 31, to discuss their new book, "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite STORIES OF COURAGE and Resilience."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has proven to be a key stop for candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination for president including Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Steve Bullock, as well as other prominent political figures such as Barack Obama, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rand Paul, John Kasich, Chris Christie, 2020 Republican candidate Mark Sanford, and former 2020 Democratic candidates Bill de Blasio, Kirsten Gillibrand, Jay Inslee, Tim Ryan and Eric Swalwell.

Trevor Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are the Executive Producers of THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, with Justin Melkmann as Co-Executive Producer. Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers, and Jocelyn Conn and Zhubin Parang are producers. Dan Amira is the Head Writer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by Paul Pennolino. Sarah Babineau, Ari Pearce and Michael Stanger are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs Mondays-Thursdays at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.





