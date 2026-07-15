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SNL cast member Ben Marshall stopped by Jimmy Kimmel LIVE for a wide-ranging conversation with guest host Ike Barinholtz, covering everything from the SNL season finale party to his new film with Kevin Hart. Marshall arrived bearing thoughtful gifts for Barinholtz, setting a lighthearted tone before the interview turned to his recent high-profile moments on late night and in film.

Marshall spoke about kissing Harry Styles during the SNL season finale monologue, a moment that drew significant attention. He also recounted his reaction to meeting Steven Spielberg, admitting he failed to play it cool. The conversation touched on his background growing up in Georgia, with his mother working as a substitute teacher and his father as an ER doctor.

Marshall also discussed his work alongside Kevin Hart in the upcoming film 72 Hours, giving viewers a look at his expanding profile beyond the SNL stage. The appearance came during a summer guest-hosting stretch at Jimmy Kimmel LIVE; as BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ike Barinholtz is among the celebrities filling in for Jimmy Kimmel this season alongside Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, and Oscar and Tony nominee Colman Domingo.

More on Jimmy Kimmel Live Recent Articles Ben Marshall Talks Kissing Harry Styles on SNL & Working with Kevin Hart on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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