Ben Gleib Recalls Blowing His Shot With Natalie Portman on GOOD NIGHT

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Ben Gleib, host of GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, took a turn in front of the camera to recount a personal regret involving Natalie Portman, describing a brief encounter he never followed through on. According to the show's description, Portman turned back at one point to suggest she come see his stand-up show, and he responded, "I would love that," before walking away instead of pursuing the invitation further.

Gleib also revealed he once turned down a trip to Italy out of fear, pairing that admission with the Portman story as two moments he still looks back on with regret.

GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB bills itself as YouTube's first late night talk show, built around monologues, interviews, crowd work, and candid conversation. The program has featured guests including Rob Corddry, Mark Duplass, Ian Edwards, and Kalpana Pot in past episodes.

The show also offers a virtual audience component through its website, allowing viewers to participate remotely in tapings. New episodes continue to premiere on YouTube under the show's ongoing format.

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