Ben Affleck to Star in Action Thriller HYPNOTIC

Ben Affleck is set to star in Robert Rodriguez's action thriller, "Hypnotic," according to Variety.

Affleck will play a detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program, while investigating a string of impossible high-end heists.

Solstice Studios and Studio 8 will produce the movie, with Solstice spearheading U.S. distribution and international sales, while Studio 8 retains the option to co-finance.

Rodriguez and the producers are working to change production dates to accommodate Affleck's busy schedule, according to Variety, with plans to start filming in April.

Affleck's upcoming films include the New Regency thriller "Deep Water" and the Ridley Scott period drama "The Last Duel."

Affleck just finished shooting the Netflix film "The Last Thing He Wanted," and the basketball drama "The Way Back."

Read the original article on Variety.





