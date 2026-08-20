Bellamy Bentley Releases New Singles HOLY FOREVER/AGNUS DEI and MY GOD – THROW DOWN

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Toronto-based Canadian charting Gospel recording artist Bellamy Bentley has released two new singles, 'Holy Forever/Agnus Dei,' and 'My God – Throw Down.' Bentley blends worship, gospel, R&B, dance/EDM, and inspirational music. The Gospel artist brings a contemporary and versatile sound to faith-based music while remaining rooted in one mission, bringing hope, healing, and encouragement through Jesus Christ. From intimate worship to energetic, dance-driven gospel, Bentley's music reflects her creativity and the desire to reach people in different spaces with the message of faith.

'Holy Forever/Agnus Dei,' reveals another side of Bentley's artistry and reflects her heart as a worshiper. The new single bridges her identity as a recording artist with her calling to the worship ministry, creating music designed not simply to be heard, but to draw listeners into worship.

Bellamy Bentley music has appeared on U.S. Gospel and Urban radio charts. Her first gospel single 'My God' introduced listeners to an honest and bold declaration of faith and unwavering trust in God's power and faithfulness. She later released the single as 'My God – Throw Down,' an energetic dance/EDM reimagining that fuses a gospel message with electronic production, demonstrating the artist's ability to move between traditional worship and contemporary genres, without compromising the heart or the integrity of her message.

Bentley's music is featured on radio stations throughout the United States, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Uganda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and on playlists in the United States and the United Kingdom. Her growing international radio presence has allowed her music and message to reach listeners far beyond her home in Canada. She hosts The Worship Table, on Oklahoma Victorious Worship Radio, and her devotional reflections are also featured on 940 Radio in Orlando.

Bentley's music and ministry continue to reach audiences across North America, Europe, Africa, Oceania and parts of Asia, including listeners in Japan. Whether through worship, gospel, R&B, dance/EDM, radio, speaking engagements, or devotional content, Bentley's prayer remains the same: 'that every platform becomes an opportunity to point people back to Jesus.' Through her music, Bentley is especially passionate about encouraging women to trust God's timing, embrace their God-given identity and walk boldly in the purpose He has prepared for them.

'Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will make your path straight.' Proverbs 3:5-6

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