Belcourt Theatre's Film Trivia Night Fundraiser Tickets Selling Fast

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The Belcourt Theatre's 4th Annual Film Trivia Night Fundraiser is two weeks away, and tickets are going fast, according to the Nashville nonprofit film center.

Your Trivia Ticket Includes

Placement on a trivia team of up to 6 people (if you have a team, let organizers know when purchasing a ticket; if not, attendees will be added to one).

3 rounds of film trivia, with questions written by Belcourt staff. Trivia questions are based on Belcourt programming.

Beer, wine, N/A drinks provided by Ajax Turner.

Two Boots Pizza.

Access to the silent auction with special Belcourt and film-related items.

Essential support for the Belcourt's annual operating budget.

Tickets are available at belcourt.org/trivianight.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can email brooke@belcourt.org.

The Belcourt Theatre's nonprofit mission is supported by Metro Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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