Barnes & Noble Expands Criterion Collection Offerings

Barnes & Noble and the Criterion Collection are thrilled to announce that select Barnes & Noble retail locations will now stock all Criterion titles available on Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

Barnes & Noble will offer the full assortment in 12 of its locations, including stores in New York City NY, Los Angeles CA, Honolulu HI, Anchorage AK, Orlando FL, San Antonio TX, Troy MI, Bloomington MN, Louisville KY, Spokane WA, and Peoria IL. Additional locations are expected to be added in the future.

In announcing this expansion, Barnes & Noble Music & Video Category Manager Crissi Bariatti said, “We have had a long history of featuring Criterion titles in our stores and online at bn.com. This expansion will allow the Barnes & Noble customer in select markets to browse and shop the entire collection available on Blu-ray and 4K UHD. Additionally, shoppers in all markets can order for home delivery or store pickup.”

Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements. Criterion currently offers over 800 films on Blu-ray, with a growing assortment on 4K UHD. According to Angie Bucknell, Director of Sales at Criterion, “We are thrilled with Barnes & Noble’s decision to expand their selection of Criterion titles, allowing customers the opportunity to build their own collections.”

Currently, Barnes & Noble carries a curated assortment of Criterion titles available on Blu-ray in most of its 600 locations, including New Releases and monthly themed catalog assortments offered at a substantial discount.

Criterion offers exceptionally packaged, expansive editions of films including family favorites like Wall-E and The Princess Bride, recent award winners like Drive My Car and Parasite, and essential classics like Seven Samurai, Jeanne Dielman, Romeo & Juliet, Blue Velvet, and Do the Right Thing.