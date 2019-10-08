BWW Exclusive: See a Clip From Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA, Heading to Theaters on October 29

Cirque du Soleil continues its partnership with Fathom Events to bring the internationally acclaimed Cirque du Soleil show LUZIA to cinemas across the country on October 29, following a successful nationwide in-cinema broadcast of Cirque du Soleil's KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities last year. Cinema audiences of all ages will enjoy a front-row seat to the larger-than-life show, with never-before seen angles that can only be experienced on the big screen. The special one-night event will be presented in hundreds of movie theaters and will feature a special Cirque du Soleil program.

Watch an exclusive clip below!

Fathom Events and Cirque du Soleil will present LUZIA in nearly 800 select movie theaters on Tuesday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website on Saturday, September 14 (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Tickets for "Cirque du Soleil in Cinema Presents LUZIA" can be purchased beginning Saturday, September 14 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

"Cirque du Soleil in Cinema Presents LUZIA" invites audiences to escape on a surrealistic journey through a sumptuous and vibrant world suspended SOMEWHERE BETWEEN dreams and reality. Through a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity.

"Fathom Events is in the unique position to share a wide variety of stories and events with our audiences," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Cirque du Soleil, as we bring LUZIA to screens across the country."

"We're looking forward to bringing this fantastic representation of "LUZIA" nationwide and inviting new audiences to experience the emotion, acrobatics and visual artistry of Cirque du Soleil." said Kristina Heney, CMO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.





