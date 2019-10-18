BROADCAST SIGNAL INTRUSION Casts Harry Shum Jr. & Chris Sullivan

Deadline reports that upcoming thriller "Broadcast Signal Intrusion" has cast its leads: Harry Shum Jr. and Chris Sullivan.

The film is inspired by real broadcast interruptions that occurred in the Windy City in the late 1980s. Jacob Gentry (Synchronicity) directs.

Shum Jr. plays play a video archivist who comes across a surreal and disturbing clip of what appears to be an imprisoned android. He believes it's the product of broadcast signal hacking, but his discovery takes a sinister turn when he tracks down similar broadcast intrusions.

He is best known for his roles on "Glee" and "Shadowhunters," with his surprise appearance at the end of "Crazy Rich Asians" potentially meaning greater involvement in the sequel.

Chris Sullivan stars on NBC's "This Is Us" as the lovable Toby. His Broadway credits include "Nice Work if You Can Get It" and "Chicago."

Read the original story on Deadline.





