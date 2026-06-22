BROAD CITY Clip: Ilana and Lincoln Clash Over Their Future in Season 5

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A new clip from BROAD CITY captures a pivotal moment between Ilana, played by Ilana Glazer, and Lincoln, played by Hannibal Buress, as the two sit down for an honest conversation about where their relationship is headed. The exchange quickly reveals that the two characters hold very different ideas about what comes next, setting up one of the more emotionally direct scenes in the season.

BROAD CITY is a comedy series that follows best friends Abbi and Ilana as they navigate life in New York City. The show ran for five seasons and built a devoted following for its sharp, irreverent humor and the chemistry between its two leads. Season 5 marked the final chapter of the series.

The clip comes from Season 5, Episode 5, titled Artsy Fartsy, and is available to stream in full on Paramount+. The episode is part of the complete BROAD CITY library accessible through the platform, which carries all five seasons of the series.

Paramount has posted several other clips from its streaming catalog in recent weeks, including scenes from WHY WOMEN KILL and a compilation from EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS.

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