BRAINIAC: TRANSMISSIONS AFTER ZERO to be Released Feb. 21

On February 21, 2020, Brainiac: Transmissions After Zero, the feature-length documentary about the seminal 90's band Brainiac, will be released on DVD, I-Tunes, Amazon, Vimeo and others after its year long run on the international festival circuit. The film was directed by Dayton native and Brooklyn based filmmaker Eric Mahoney (Madly, North Dixie Drive), edited by musician Ian Jacobs (Monograms) and made its world premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival. The DVD will include over 40 min. of bonus material featuring rare live performances, unseen interviews, deleted scenes and more. MVD Entertainment Group will be distributing the film in all territories.

To celebrate the wide release there will be a party held at Market Hotel in Brooklyn, NYon release day and will be headlined by Man or Astroman?. Openers include Tim Harrington of Les Savy Fav (DJ set) and Monograms.

In the mid 90's the Dayton, OH music scene became a hot spot generating worldwide buzz from the influential indie rock being produced there (The Breeders, Guided by Voices). Arguably the most innovative of them all was the band Brainiac, led by musical genius and insanely charismatic frontmam man Tim Taylor. The band was opening for Beck and slated to sign a major label record deal when Taylor was tragically killed in a bizarre auto accident leaving his family and bandmates to pick up the pieces. Over the past two decades Brainiac's music has gone on to influence the likes of Nine Inch Nails, The Mars Volta, The National and countless others. This film explores the band's music, legacy, massive influence on Pop culture and how people survive and cope with the loss of loved ones.

The project, from Production Company Hotshot Robot features interviews from the members of Brainiac, the Taylor family and a slew of musicians including: Fred Armisen, Steve Albini, Matt Berninger, Buzz Osborne, Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Melissa Auf der Maur, David Yow, Stuart Braithewaite, Eli Janney and more.

Photo Credit: Adam Richer





