BRAILLED IT Documentary to Open in Theaters, Screeners Now Available

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Suncatcher Productions has made screeners available for BRAILLED IT ahead of the documentary's theatrical run, which is set to begin at New York's Quad Cinema on September 4. The release will expand with a special screening at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., followed by additional engagements in other cities.

Synopsis

Every year, the top under-18 Braille readers and writers from across the English-speaking world gather in Los Angeles to compete in the Braille Challenge. For one weekend, blind and low-vision kids are no longer the minority in the room. They make new friends, face off against old rivals, and chase a rare chance to be recognized not for their disability, but for their skill.

In BRAILLED IT, the camera is placed directly in their hands. As the kids document the competition themselves, their fragmented imagery and candid moments of nerves, boredom, joy, and triumph invite audiences to experience the event on their terms. Designed with audio description and accessibility at its core–not as an afterthought but as a fundamental creative tool–the film shifts authorship and perspective to the community on screen, revealing a world defined not by limitation, but by mastery, ambition, and the transformative power of literacy.

Credits

Directed by: Salome Cummins, Isaiah Gauthier, Christopher Morgan, David Grabias

Co-Directed by: Brendon Schulze

Executive Producer: Anne Edgar

BRAILLED IT previously drew attention when Suncatcher Productions announced plans to bring the film to theaters nationwide, outlining the rollout that begins with the New York opening and continues with the Library of Congress screening and further dates around the country.

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