BLOODHOUND to Premiere AT SOHO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

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BLOODHOUND, written, directed and produced by filmmaker E.B. Hughes and starring Stelio Savante, Randy McDowell, Hannah Fierman, Corin Nemec, and Deborah Twiss, will make its World Premiere at the 2026 SOHO International Film Festival. The film will screen on Friday, Oct 9th at 7:30 pm at Regal Union Square Theater 12.

https://sohofilmfest.eventive.org/films/6aa1e2fe0868c4e7ac2979fc

In Bloodhound, an ex-big city detective, exiled to a quiet town, takes on a brutal murder case that threatens to unravel both the truth—and his sanity.'

Filmed in and around Atlantic City, New Jersey, by the proud South Jersey native, the mystery thriller marks Hughes fourth independent feature film as writer, producer, and director, following his successful commercial distribution runs for Turnabout (2016), Exit 0 (2019), and The Long Way Back (2021).

The film stars Stelio Savante (Sarah's Oil, The Chosen), Randy McDowell (I Can Only Imagine 2, 40 Dates and Forty Nights), Hannah Fierman (V/H/S, Bunker Heights), Corin Nemec (Place of Bones, Drop Zone), and Deborah Twiss (Bare Knuckle Brawler, Kick-Ass).

Producing with Hughes, are Robert Koob, and acclaimed English writer, director, and producer Paul Chart who is best known for his acclaimed debut feature film, American Perfekt, starring Robert Forster and Amanda Plummer, produced by Irvin Kershner and selected for the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival.

Co-produced by Salvatore Tumolo, Bloodhound is executive produced by Michael Pagnotta and Clementine Bentley.

The Premiere is part of the 17th annual SOHO International Film Festival, which runs October 7–13, 2026, celebrating independent filmmakers and cinematic voices from around the world. This year's festival is headlined by JACKRABBIT, GANGLAND, and JESUS LAND featuring Lou Diamond Phillips, Juliette Lewis, and Harvey Keitel.

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