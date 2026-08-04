BLINKR to Play Fox Theatre With CHARLIE WONDER, MAKO, VIAZA

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BLiNKR, a 19-year-old artist, producer, and DJ from Breckenridge, Colorado, is set to headline a show at the Fox Theatre, joined by CHARLIE WONDER, MAKO, and VIAZA. The all-ages event, open to those under 16 with an adult, will feature doors at 7:30 pm and a performance beginning at 8:00 pm.

Event Details

Fox Theatre

Thursday, October 15, 2026

Doors: 7:30 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now at tixr.com

General Admission Tickets | Reserved Rail Seated Tickets

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

BLiNKR is a 19-year-old artist, producer, and DJ from the mountain town of Breckenridge, Colorado. Currently attending CU Boulder, BLiNKR is making serious waves in the electronic underground. Fusing the bounce of Tech House with the heavy energy of Dubstep, the grit of Bass House, and the hypnotic pulse of Techno, BLiNKR thrives at the intersection of genres with a focus on Tech House. His signature: funky, driving bass-lines, unexpected switch-ups, and a refusal to stay in one lane.

BLiNKR's world doesn't stop at sound. A skilled visual artist, he brings a full-spectrum vision to his project - building a cohesive and immersive universe where audio and visual art collide. From self-designed cover art to live show visuals, every element is carefully crafted to reflect his unique aesthetic.

Whether you catch him throwing down a high-energy set or dropping a track that melts genres into one bass-heavy trip, BLiNKR is a name you won't forget— a rising force in electronic music with one foot on the dance floor and the other in a digital dreamscape.

Tickets are available online at foxtheatre.com.

BLiNKR, currently a student at CU Boulder, has built a following in the electronic underground by blending Tech House with elements of Dubstep, Bass House, and Techno, alongside a visual art practice that extends to self-designed cover art and live show visuals.

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