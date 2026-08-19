BIRD LIVES! Charlie Parker Tribute to Feature Herring and Alexander at Smoke

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SMOKE Jazz Club is presenting Bird Lives! A Charlie Parker Birthday Celebration, featuring the Vincent Herring & Eric Alexander Quintet, from August 26-30.

Two saxophone masters, Vincent Herring and Eric Alexander—on alto and tenor respectively—join forces for Bird Lives! A Charlie Parker Birthday Celebration featuring a stellar quintet with pianist Mike LeDonne, bassist John Webber, and drummer Carl Allen. Parker was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on August 29, 1920.

Alexander and Herring have a long-running and rewarding musical relationship that is frequently billed as a 'saxophone battle,' a tradition of musical competition that Parker himself knew well. From their celebrated recordings The Battle: Live at Smoke (2005) to their recent acclaimed release Split Decision (2026), Alexander and Herring continue to thrill audiences with their energetic and entertaining exchanges. Every time they meet as formidable peers and longtime collaborators, there is a deep musical rapport and plenty of fireworks.

Lineup

Vincent Herring – alto saxophone

Eric Alexander – tenor saxophone

Mike LeDonne – piano

John Webber – bass

Carl Allen – drums

Event Details

When: Wednesday-Sunday, August 26-30. Sets at 6:30 p.m. + 8:30 p.m. and additional 10:00 p.m. (Fri & Sat only). Doors open at 4:00 p.m.

Where: SMOKE Jazz Club, 2751 Broadway (between 105/106th Streets), New York, NY, Train: 1 to 103rd Street.

Tickets: General $25+. Livestream $15 (Fri only). For more information and to make reservations, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...