BET Networks Names Devin Griffin General Manager of BET+

BET Networks announced that Devin Griffin joins the company as General Manager, BET+. The subscription video-on-demand service focused on the African American audience, BET+, will feature more than 1,000 hours of premium content including exclusive new original programming and fan-favorite series, movies, and specials from BET Networks, world-renowned creator Tyler Perry, and a host of leading African American content creators. Griffin will report to Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. Griffin will be based in Los Angeles. In his role, Griffin will manage the BET+ P&L and oversee business strategy & operations, including original programming, content acquisitions, marketing, distribution, planning and analysis.

"We are thrilled to have Devin join the BET family and lead our new streaming service BET+. His fresh perspective and expertise in curating premium content will strengthen our position in the streaming landscape and drive subscriber growth, viewership and retention," said Scott Mills President of BET Networks.

"I am beyond excited to be joining the BET brand at such a pivotal time in the industry. With BET+, I see a big opportunity to provide powerful, comprehensive programming to African Americans, and lovers of black culture, in the SVOD space. This audience has a voracious appetite for quality, authentic black stories and has been under-served for too long," added Griffin, General Manager, BET+.

Prior to BET+, Devin was a Producer and Executive Vice President of Story Lab US, where he co-founded and led the company's foray into premium long-form content development. In less than a year, he developed original series with Anonymous Content, ITV, Stephen David Entertainment, and the NBA Players Association.

Previously, Devin served in various senior content roles at Netflix. He formed and led the company's unscripted group, commissioning and/or executive producing over 40 series, including: the Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye, The Confession Tapes, Michael Jordan: The Last Dance, the Peabody-winning Hip-Hop Evolution, Shot in the Dark, and The Toys That Made Us. During his tenure at Netflix, Devin also worked extensively on scripted drama, comedy, sci-fi, and anime. Devin brought a distinctive curatorial lens to the service, programming global hits such as the Emmy Award-winning Black Mirror, Designated Survivor, Chewing Gum, Z Nation, Wentworth, Van Helsing, Danger 5, Seven DEADLY SINS and original stand-up specials from Tom Segura, Chelsea Peretti, and Wyatt Cenac, among others.

Earlier in his career Devin served as Head of Business Development at Broadway Video, the production company of legendary producer Lorne Michaels. There, Devin conceptualized, co-founded, and oversaw Above Average, a premium comedy network and studio. He has also held key roles at the National Basketball Association and at Silver Chalice Ventures.

Devin holds a BA from Stanford and an MBA from Wharton. He resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Sarah, and two young children.





