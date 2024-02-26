BEACON 23 Will Return to MGM+ in April; Watch the New Trailer

Beacon 23 is returning to MGM+ this April.

Produced by Boat Rocker and based on the best-selling book by Hugh Howey, the new season will premiere on MGM+ on April 7, 2024 with eight new episodes. Zak Penn (Ready Player One, Free Guy) created the series and executive produces. Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead, The Shield) and Joy Blake (The Passage, Ghost Whisperer) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on Season Two.

Beacon 23 takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and Season One followed Aster (Lena Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James), a stoic ex-military man, whose fates became entangled after they found themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that served as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers.

In Season Two, BEACON 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of BEACON 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way.

This season will feature Stephan James (Homecoming), Natasha Mumba (The Last of Us), and Ellen Wong (GLOW).

Credit: Rafy Winterfeld/Boat Rocker/MGM+