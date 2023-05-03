Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BBC AMERICA Broadcasts The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla Live on Saturday

The ceremony will be broadcast from 6:00am ET to 10:00am ET on Saturday, May 6.

May. 03, 2023  

BBC AMERICA announced that it will broadcast The Coronation of Their Majesties KING Charles III and Queen Camilla LIVE from 6:00am ET to 10:00am ET on Saturday, May 6. A 90-minute highlight package titled The Coronation: A Day To Remember will be available to view on AMC+ on Friday, May 12. In addition, BBC AMERICA will air the documentary Charles R: The Making Of A Monarch on Friday, May 5 at 9:35am ET, which will be available on AMC+ on Thursday, June 1.

His Majesty KING Charles III will be crowned alongside The Queen Consort in a historic Coronation at Westminster Abbey, the first to take place in nearly 70-years. They will arrive at the Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace known as 'The King's Procession.'

Watched by millions around the world, the Service will be attended by International Royal families, British Dignitaries, and global Heads of State. Conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the new Sovereign will take an oath in a ceremony which is over a thousand years old and rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. It will also reflect the monarch's role TODAY and look towards the future of the country.

After the Service, the newly crowned KING and Queen Consort will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as 'The Coronation Procession,' in which they will be joined by other Members of the Royal Family. At Buckingham Palace, The KING and Queen Consort will appear on the balcony with key members of the Royal Family to conclude the day's ceremonial events as the country celebrates this momentous occasion.

The documentary Charles R: The Making Of A Monarch, airing on BBCA on Friday, May 5 at 9:35am ET and available on AMC+ on Thursday, June 1, tells the story of how a Prince became a King. It's an intimate portrait of HM KING Charles told in his own words from across the decades and featuring rare and unseen archive, to shed light on the new monarch.



