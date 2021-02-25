BAFTA Introduces New Games & Immersive Awards for 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) will open submissions for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards on March 1, 2021 with two new awards - BAFTA Student Award for Games and BAFTA Student Award for Immersive - which will join the regular slate of awards for short films in the categories of Live Action, Documentary and Animation, as well as the Special Jury Prize. BAFTA has confirmed that this year's competition, including its program of events and screenings, will be entirely virtual. The virtual program for last year's Student Awards brought students from 16 countries together for social, networking and educational events.

In 2020, BAFTA organized its first BAFTA Student Interactive Media Showcase, which solicited submissions of games and immersive content from students around the world. The showcase included projects from the University of Southern California, Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf in Germany, and ISART Digital in France.

"While last year we were required to host our entire program virtually due to the pandemic, this year, it was a choice driven both by the pandemic and by the success of the digital program that enabled us to connect and support so many talented filmmakers from around the world," said BAFTA Los Angeles Chair of the Board, Kathryn Busby.

"We are delighted to be able to recognize Games and Immersive content with the introduction of two new awards. As an initiative that continues to grow each year, this was a logical next step after seeing the incredible work being done by student creatives globally in the 2020 showcase," said Matthew Wiseman, CEO of BAFTA Los Angeles.

As part of the 2021 Student Awards program, BAFTA and Global Student Accommodation (GSA) will offer its third BAFTA-GSA Short Film Commissioning Grant of USD 12,000 to a film or films on the topic of youth wellbeing.

The GSA BAFTA Student Awards celebrates and rewards the next generation of talented and innovative filmmakers from around the globe. Selection for the shortlist and finals provides access to further connections and opportunities with the British Academy via BAFTA's New Talent programming. With past winners and nominees including Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther," "Creed"), Sharat Raju ("Scandal," "Fear the Walking Dead"), Clara Roquet, Annie Silverstein and Kevin Wilson Jr., the awards have created a legacy for rewarding the next big filmmakers in the industry.

Those interested in submitting projects to this year's competition should contact baftastudents@baftala.org. The awards are free to enter and the deadline for submissions is 11:59pm BST (UTC+1) on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Submissions will be viewed and judged by a select panel of BAFTA representatives. A shortlist of the best submissions will be announced on May 12, 2021. The finalists in all categories will be selected on June 9, 2021 and the winners will be announced in a digital ceremony on July 16, 2021.

The Student Awards is an important component of BAFTA Los Angeles' Access for All initiative, a year-round program created to ensure that talented individuals are offered a clear pathway to careers in the entertainment industry, uninhibited by background, demographics or personal circumstance. Activities include acclaimed scholarship, mentorship, education and community initiatives.

To learn more and to find the 2021 rules please visit: https://www.bafta.org/los-angeles/events-initiatives/supporting-talent/student-film-awards