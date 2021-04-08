BAFTA Film Awards Announces Further Appearances, Musical Guests, and More

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced further details for this year's EE British Academy Film Awards Weekend taking place across 10 and 11 April at the Royal Albert Hall including awards presenters confirmed to take part, musical performances and special appearances across both nights by BAFTA President, HRH The Duke of Cambridge.

As previously announced, Clara Amfo will host the EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night, airing on Saturday 10 April at 20.00 BST on BBC Two and BBC Two HD. Clara will be joined by a panel of guests including Rhianna Dhillon and Joanna Scanlan. The programme will give audiences a rare, in-depth look at the filmmaking process using behind the scenes footage from the nominated films to highlight the craft categories. Eight category winners will be REVEALED on the night including Casting, Costume, Make Up & Hair, Production Design, Sound, Special Visual Effects, British Short Film and British Short Animation. Noel Clarke will be receiving the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.

The celebration of filmmaking will continue with a virtual conversation led by HRH The Duke of Cambridge, as he speaks with three-time BAFTA award-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and Make Up & Hair designer Sharon Martin on filming in lockdown and the craft of filmmaking.

Saturday night will also include a performance by Supporting Actor nominee Leslie Odom Jr., who will be singing Speak Now from the film One Night in Miami...

On Sunday 11 April, Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary will host the second night of the EE British Academy Film Awards, airing at 19.00 BST on BBC One and BBC One HD.

Throughout the evening, 17 awards will be announced, including the public-voted EE Rising Star Award, with each nominee being celebrated individually during the show. BAFTA will also honour Ang Lee with the Fellowship. All nominees will join the show virtually alongside a virtual audience.

Awards presenters at the Royal Albert Hall will include Asim Chaudhry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce.

They will be joined by additional presenters tuning in from a studio in Los Angeles including Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger.

Clara Amfo will return as the official EE presenter to interview the awards presenters at the Royal Albert Hall. Clara will also be connecting with Award recipients virtually as part of EE BAFTA's 'Winner Reactions'. All content will be available exclusively on EE's Twitter throughout the evening https://twitter.com/EE.

Ahead of the show this Sunday, title sponsor EE and platinum-selling artist Liam Payne will bring fans closer to the action than ever before, with the world-first EE BAFTA AR music performance, played out live and in real-time at 18.45 BST through mobile handsets, wherever people are in the UK. The experience will give fans a first-look at Liam Payne's AR Avatar, which will be beamed using EE's award-winning 5G network as a hologram onto the stage as part of Liam's opening performance on BBC One at 19.00 BST.

Other musical guests on the night include Brit Award winner Celeste performing Hear My Voice from Best Film nominee The Trial of the Chicago 7 as well as a duet of A Change is Gonna Come, featured in the film One Night in Miami..., to be performed by Leslie Odom Jr. from Los Angeles and Corinne Bailey Rae in London.

HRH The Duke of Cambridge will make a second appearance on Sunday, delivering a speech via video which will celebrate the resilience of the film industry over the last year.

The programme will also feature exclusive footage from highly anticipated upcoming films making their way to cinemas later this year.

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content at BAFTA, said: "We're delighted to bring a whole weekend of BAFTA programmes to the BBC this year, where we get to share our passion for the art and craft of filmmaking and celebrate the very best in film along with our exciting new hosts, special guest presenters and musical performances."

Host and official EE presenter Clara Amfo said: "From heart-breaking drama to deliciously dark black comedy, the range of films we have been gifted is truly outstanding, even more so in a time where they have been required for a much-needed escape, so I'm delighted to celebrate this year's nominees and winners."

Host Edith Bowman said: "I find it hard to put into words what it means to me to be hosting the BAFTA awards this year with Dermot, it's genuinely a dream come true. What with the year everyone has been through, film has given us all an escape, entertainment and inspiration and I'm so happy we are able to celebrate all the hard work everyone has done to make these amazing and powerful stories come to life. I can't wait."

Host Dermot O'Leary said: "Hosting the UK's biggest night in film is an absolute honour, Edith and I have always had great fun on the BAFTA red carpet in previous years so I'm really looking forward to taking to the stage with her and celebrating the nominees and winners with audiences at home."

EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night and THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS will be broadcast in over 160 territories around the world.