Award-Winning Short BUILDINGS To Premiere on Black Friday On YouTube

Frog Boyz Animation, co-created by Sean Newman and Jesse VandenBergh, is thrilled to announce the release of their award-winning short film, "Buildings" Nov 24th on YouTube.

"Buildings" is directed by Sean Newman and Jesse Vandenbergh and co-produced by Daniel Michael Gregory (The Elevator). "Buildings" features THE VOICE talent of Pratima Mani (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Dom Nero (Webby-award winner), Tyrell Andrews (Bald the Series) and Frog Boyz creators Sean Newman and Jesse VandenBergh.

Inspired by the Pixar "Cars" franchise, "Buildings" focuses on a city block of talking buildings who express concern over their changing neighborhood.

"Buildings" made its debut at the Garden State Film Festival and was an official selection at the Portland Film Festival, the Coney Island Film Festival, and several others.

"Buildings" has already earned accolades, winning five awards, including 'Best Animation' at the Houston Comedy Film Festival.

This short film is Frog Boyz's first foray into the 3D animated space and features animation from Anaid Mekic (Birds Like Us).

Don't miss the chance to witness the Pixar inspired "Buildings" on Nov 24th Black Friday, exclusively on YouTube.