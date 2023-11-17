Award-Winning Short BUILDINGS To Premiere on Black Friday On YouTube

Don't miss this Pixar-inspired animation from Frog Boyz.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic' Photo 4 Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic'

Award-Winning Short BUILDINGS To Premiere on Black Friday On YouTube

Frog Boyz Animation, co-created by Sean Newman and Jesse VandenBergh, is thrilled to announce the release of their award-winning short film, "Buildings" Nov 24th on YouTube.

"Buildings" is directed by Sean Newman and Jesse Vandenbergh and co-produced by Daniel Michael Gregory (The Elevator). "Buildings" features THE VOICE talent of Pratima Mani (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Dom Nero (Webby-award winner), Tyrell Andrews (Bald the Series) and Frog Boyz creators Sean Newman and Jesse VandenBergh.

Inspired by the Pixar "Cars" franchise, "Buildings" focuses on a city block of talking buildings who express concern over their changing neighborhood.

"Buildings" made its debut at the Garden State Film Festival and was an official selection at the Portland Film Festival, the Coney Island Film Festival, and several others.

"Buildings" has already earned accolades, winning five awards, including 'Best Animation' at the Houston Comedy Film Festival.

This short film is Frog Boyz's first foray into the 3D animated space and features animation from Anaid Mekic (Birds Like Us).

Don't miss the chance to witness the Pixar inspired "Buildings" on Nov 24th Black Friday, exclusively on YouTube.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
The Golden Globes Move to CBS For 2024 Telecast Photo
The Golden Globes Move to CBS For 2024 Telecast

CBS, the longstanding home of the GRAMMY Awards, will expand its awards show offerings with the addition of the Golden Globes. In addition to the live broadcast on the Network, the Golden Globes’ televised ceremony will be available both live and on-demand on Paramount’s flagship streaming service Paramount+.

2
Amber Ruffin to Host COUNTDOWN TO MACYS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE Photo
Amber Ruffin to Host COUNTDOWN TO MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Viewers will enjoy an all-access look at the Macy’s Parade Studio to discover exactly what it takes to create the famous floats and balloons prior to their journey through the streets of New York. For the second year in a row, the special will be hosted by Emmy, Tony and WGA Award nominee Amber Ruffin (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”).

3
Trevor Noah Returns To Netflix With His Fourth Original Comedy Special Photo
Trevor Noah Returns To Netflix With His Fourth Original Comedy Special

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms. 

4
Peacocks LOVE ISLAND USA Scores Two-Season Renewal Photo
Peacock's LOVE ISLAND USA Scores Two-Season Renewal

LOVE ISLAND USA is part of Peacock’s recent roster of Originals including THE TRAITORS, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP, BASED ON A TRUE STORY, POKER FACE, BUPKIS, MRS. DAVIS, BEL-AIR, THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK, DR. DEATH, TED, MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, TWISTED METAL, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
MJ THE MUSICAL