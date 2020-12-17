Award-Winning Broadcaster Tom Rinaldi Joins FOX Sports

Tom Rinaldi, winner of 16 Sports Emmy Awards and seven Edward R. Murrow Awards, joins Fox Sports in 2021, contributing across the network's world-class portfolio of live events. Today's announcement was made by Eric Shanks, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Producer, FOX Sports.

In his career, Rinaldi has covered many of the biggest events in sports, working the sidelines at the COLLEGE FOOTBALL Playoff National Championship game and the Rose Bowl, conducting interviews at the Masters, providing play-by-play at Wimbledon, handling on-court interviews and the trophy ceremony at the US Open, and working sidelines in the NBA. In addition, he has covered the Super Bowl, the World Series, the Final Four, the Belmont Stakes, the Breeders' Cup, the Olympics and much more.

"Tom is one of the all-time great people in this business and a generational storyteller," said Shanks. "The biggest events on FOX just got bigger because of Tom, and we are honored to have him as our newest teammate."

"I'm beyond excited to join the great team at FOX Sports," Rinaldi said. "To contribute to the network's incredible collection of live events, and to continue to tell the stories across those sports and in those venues, is such a fantastic opportunity. I can't wait to get started."

Rinaldi has earned a national reputation and critical acclaim for his original storytelling, his features and his interviews which have aired across ESPN programs including "College GameDay," "E:60," "SC Featured" and "SportsCenter" for the last 19 years. Rinaldi has secured interviews with some of the most high-profile names in sports, including Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, Bill Belichick, Stephen Curry, Wayne Gretzky, Nick Saban, Derek Jeter, Jack Nicklaus and more.

In 2016, he authored the New York Times bestseller "The Red Bandanna: A Life, A Choice, A Legacy," which chronicles the heroic acts and tragic death of former Boston College lacrosse player, volunteer firefighter and equities trader Welles Crowther, who lost his life while saving others in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"Tom is an elite journalist who possesses the unique ability to cover a multitude of sports in a way that transcends the games and the athletes that play them," said Brad Zager, Executive Producer, Executive Vice President/Head of Production & Operations, FOX Sports. "Tom truly is in a class by himself, and his first-rate storytelling will significantly add to our coverage. We're ecstatic for him to join our FOX family."

Rinaldi graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and earned a master's degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.