Assassins Stalks Home Entertainment Platforms This September 3rd Through Indican Pictures

The hitman thriller Assassins will have a home entertainment release this September. Starring Bill Oberst Jr. (3 from Hell) and Stephen Katz (Mobsters Kids), this title focuses on Chris (David Pesta) and the dangerous world he finds himself in. When both an assassin and a bounty hunter come looking for him, Chris must confront the death of his girlfriend, while trying to stay alive. Assassins will be out on Digital and on DVD this September 3rd.

Chris must also face his girlfriend's killer. When this anonymous hitman comes to his door, Chris is revisited with a familiar face. Now, it is time to see if he can stop this murderer, before this hitman finds another victim.

Indican Pictures will release this film this week. To show on DVD for the first time and on more Digital platforms (Amazon), Assassins is an indie thriller full of action. A crime thriller with a twist, Assassins will be available for thriller audiences this September 3rd!





