Ariana Grande Explains Decision to Step Back From Public Life After ETERNAL SUNSHINE TOUR

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Ariana Grande paused during her Eternal Sunshine Tour to speak directly to fans about her upcoming break from public life, telling the audience the decision was made "from a thoughtful and empowered place." The moment, reported by NBC's Emilie Ikeda for TODAY, marks the first time Grande has publicly addressed the announcement in her own words.

A representative for Grande said the planned pause follows what was described as "endless, ongoing public scrutiny." That scrutiny has recently centered on growing concerns about the star's health and weight.

The announcement comes as Grande continues performing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour, with the break from public life set to begin at the end of the tour.

TODAY's report captures the moment Grande chose to speak to her audience about the upcoming step back.

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