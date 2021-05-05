Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

April Hernandez-Castillo Joins FOX Drama PRODIGAL SON

The Latina actress joins cast members in season 2 last night May 4, May 11 and May 18. 

May. 5, 2021  
April Hernandez-Castillo Joins FOX Drama PRODIGAL SON

The fiercely talented actress has regularly appeared on television and film, but it was her strong performance as Eva Benitez in Freedom Writers that raised her profile.

Castillo has appeared on a myriad of television shows playing everything from tough cops to an inmate in New Amsterdam, Feed the Beast, Elementary, The Following, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Person of Interest, Dexter, to name a few.

The Latina actress joins cast members in season 2 last night, May 4, May 11 and May 18.

Prodigal Son is created, written and executive produced by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, stars Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Lou Diamond Phillips and airs Tuesdays on FOX @ 9pm ET/PT.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Urban One Honors Announces 2021 Honorees Photo

Urban One Honors Announces 2021 Honorees

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Is Most-Watched Daytime Show Photo

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Is Most-Watched Daytime Show

Damn These Heels Festival Has New Director of Programming Photo

Damn These Heels Festival Has New Director of Programming

MusiCares Announces Mental Health Awareness Month Programming Photo

MusiCares Announces Mental Health Awareness Month Programming


From This Author TV News Desk