April Hernandez-Castillo Joins FOX Drama PRODIGAL SON

The fiercely talented actress has regularly appeared on television and film, but it was her strong performance as Eva Benitez in Freedom Writers that raised her profile.

Castillo has appeared on a myriad of television shows playing everything from tough cops to an inmate in New Amsterdam, Feed the Beast, Elementary, The Following, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Person of Interest, Dexter, to name a few.

The Latina actress joins cast members in season 2 last night, May 4, May 11 and May 18.

Prodigal Son is created, written and executive produced by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, stars Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Lou Diamond Phillips and airs Tuesdays on FOX @ 9pm ET/PT.