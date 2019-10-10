Apple Signs Overall Deal With Director Alfonso Cuaron

Variety reports that director and writer Alfonso Cuaron has signed an overall deal with Apple TV. He will produce television projects for the new streamed.

This is some of the first television work Cuaron will have under his belt. Up until now, he has worked mostly in film, with a few exceptions including creating "Believe" on NBC.

Cuaron won two Oscars for "Roma," the Spanish language film that stole hearts last season. He also won an Oscar for "Gravity.

Apple has also minted overall deals with Kerry Ehrin, Justin Lin, and Jason Katims.

