Apple Gives Series Order to SEVERANCE From Ben Stiller

Apple has given a series order to "Severance," a new drama series directed and executive produced by 2019 DGA Award winner Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora") with Adam Scott ("Big Little Lies," "Parks and Recreation") attached to star and produce.

"Severance" is a workplace thriller that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will play the lead role of Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson. Chris Black ("Outcast," "Desperate Housewives," "Star Trek: Enterprise") will executive produce alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn will executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and Adam Scott will serve as producer.

Endeavor Content will serve as the studio. The series joins several Apple TV+ projects developed with Endeavor Content, including "See" and the soon to premiere "Truth Be Told."









