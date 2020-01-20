Apple Announces New Comedy Series TRYING

Apple announced that "Trying," its first original series from the UK to debut on Apple TV+, will premiere Friday, May 1 around the world.

All Jason and Nikki want is a baby. But it's THE ONE thing they just can't have. Starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, "Trying" is a new comedy series about growing up, settling down and finding someone to love. BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton also stars.

The series, featuring eight half-hour episodes, hails from BBC Studios and is written by Andy Wolton.

The new series will premiere globally on Apple TV+, a new home for the world's most creative storytellers. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial





Related Articles View More TV Stories