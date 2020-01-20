Apple Announces New Comedy Series TRYING

Article Pixel Jan. 20, 2020  
Apple Announces New Comedy Series TRYING

Apple announced that "Trying," its first original series from the UK to debut on Apple TV+, will premiere Friday, May 1 around the world.

All Jason and Nikki want is a baby. But it's THE ONE thing they just can't have. Starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, "Trying" is a new comedy series about growing up, settling down and finding someone to love. BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton also stars.

The series, featuring eight half-hour episodes, hails from BBC Studios and is written by Andy Wolton.

The new series will premiere globally on Apple TV+, a new home for the world's most creative storytellers. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial




Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Apple Announces Early Season Two Renewal for HOME BEFORE DARK
  • Apple Announces Premiere Date for Steven Spielberg's AMAZING STORIES
  • New Documentary Series HOME to Premiere April 17 on Apple
  • Apple Announces DEFENDING JACOB Starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement