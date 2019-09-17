Anthony Ramos, Andrea Martin, James Monroe Iglehart to Guest Star on Season Three of ELENA OF AVALOR

Princess Elena receives new magical powers and, keeping her focus on the future of Avalor, proves herself ready to become Queen-but must first face the ultimate test of courage and character-in the third season of the animated "Elena of Avalor," premiering MONDAY, OCT. 7 (12:30-1:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The Emmy® and Imagen Award-winning series is inspired by diverse Latin cultures and folklore.

Season three includes a Día de los Muertos-themed event, guest-starring Eugenio Derbez ("Overboard") and Taye Diggs ("Set It Up"), airing this October; a Hanukkah-themed episode, guest-starring Jamie-Lynn Sigler ("The Sopranos") as a visiting princess from a Latino Jewish kingdom, airing in December; and Elena's royal coronation special airing next year.

Guest stars for season three also include Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"); Auli'i Cravalho ("Moana"); John Leguizamo ("Moulin Rouge!"); Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz ("Brooklyn Nineâ€‘Nine"); Arturo Castro ("Lady and the Tramp"); Sofia Carson ("Descendants"); Kether Donohue ("You're the Worst"); Kate Micucci ("DuckTales"); Allen Maldonado ("black-ish"); Gina Torres ("Suits"); Tovah Feldshuh ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"); professional wrestler Roman Reigns ("WWE SmackDown"); and Broadway stars Anthony Ramos ("Hamilton"), Andrea Martin ("Pippin"), Olga Merediz ("In the Heights") and James Monroe Iglehart ("Aladdin").

"Elena of Avalor" premiered in July 2016 and made a connection with kids and families around the world. Princess Elena made her royal debut at Disney Parks that same year and continues to greet guests daily at Magic Kingdom Park in WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort and makes special appearances at Disneyland Resort. Elena is also featured in the all-new "Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour" debuting Friday, Nov. 1.

The 2018 and 2019 Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special, "Elena of Avalor" stars Aimee Carrero as THE VOICE of Princess Elena; Jenna Ortega as Princess Isabel; Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown and Carlos Alazraqui as jaquins Migs, Luna and Skylar, respectively; Emiliano Díez as Francisco; Julia Vera as Luisa; Christian Lanz as Chancellor Esteban; Jillian Rose Reed as Naomi; Joseph Haro as Mateo; Jorge Diaz as Gabe; Keith Ferguson as Zuzo; and Joe Nunez as Armando. Latin GRAMMY® Award winner Gaby Moreno performs the series' theme song and also voices the recurring role of Marlena.

The recurring voice cast for season three includes Constance Marie, Lou Diamond Phillips, Cheech Marin, Justina Machado, Jaime Camil, Gina Rodriguez, Danny Trejo, Rosie Perez, Diane Guerrero, Mario Lopez, Kimiko Glenn, Whoopi Goldberg, Cloris Leachman and Tony Plana.

"Elena of Avalor" was created and is executive produced by Craig Gerber. Silvia Olivas is co-executive producer and story editor, Elliot M. Bour is co-producer and supervising director, and Pilar Flynn is producer. The series' cultural advisors are Marcela Davison Avilés, founder of The Chapultepec Group, co-founder of the international Latino arts initiative Camino Arts, and director of Humanities Programs at the FDR Foundation at Harvard University; and Diane Rodriguez, associate artistic director of Centre Theatre Group and co-founder of the theatre ensemble Latins Anonymous and member of the National Council on the Arts.

John Kavanaugh is the series' songwriter/music director; Tony Morales is the composer, and acclaimed touring musician and Latin music instructor Rene Camacho serves as Latin music consultant. "Elena of Avalor" is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y parental guideline.





