Anne Hathaway Marks 25 Years Since Her Film Debut in THE PRINCESS DIARIES

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Anne Hathaway is marking a major milestone in her career: the 25th anniversary of The Princess Diaries, the film that served as her feature film debut. The actress addressed the occasion in comments shared on TODAY, describing the significance the role still holds for her.

Hathaway wrote that the film remains a defining moment in her professional life, stating it is "still one of the most magical things that has ever happened to me." The remark underscores how central the role has remained to her identity as a performer, even a quarter-century after the film's release.

The anniversary comes as audiences continue to revisit The Princess Diaries, the film that introduced Hathaway to a wide audience. Her comments reflect on the lasting impact of that early opportunity.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...