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Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett, Michael Showalter and Colleen Hoover Spill VERITY Secrets

The cast and author sat down with Drew Barrymore to talk about bringing the bestselling thriller to the screen.

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Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett, Michael Showalter and Colleen Hoover gathered on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to dig into the making of Verity, trading stories that ranged from career-defining detours to on-set surprises. The sit-down spanned three segments, with Drew Barrymore steering the Verity cast and creatives through nostalgia, candid reactions and a few details about the film itself that had not previously surfaced.

In the first clip, Barrymore traced an unlikely path in Michael Showalter's career, asking about how a date gone wrong ultimately led him to "Wet Hot American Summer." The anecdote gave the panel a loose, storytelling tone before the conversation shifted toward the group's collective history and how those early experiences shaped the work they brought to Verity.

The second appearance turned more personal, with Barrymore presenting the cast with nostalgic photos from their own lives. The reactions were immediate and unguarded, including one guest admitting, "I'm having a panic attack," as the images appeared. Josh Hartnett spent much of the segment bracing for which of his own throwback moments might show up on screen, adding a nervous, comedic undercurrent to the reveal.

Additional footage from the sit-down pulled focus back to the film itself, with the group discussing unexpected elements of Verity, including what was described as an "infamous" kiss scene, along with details surrounding Anne Hathaway's pregnancy during filming. That material builds on earlier reporting around the production, including Hartnett's comments on working alongside Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson during a prior promotional stop, giving this latest appearance additional context for how the cast's on-set dynamic carried through to the press tour.

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