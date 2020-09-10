Anna Camp, Adam Pally Join Season Two of CREEPSHOW

Josh McDermitt, Keith David, and Ashley Laurence have also joined the cast.

Deadline reports that Anna Camp, Adam Pally, Josh McDermitt, Keith David, and Ashley Laurence have joined the cast of "Creepshow."

The six-episode season will premiere on Shudder next year. Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) produces.

Camp and Pally will star in "Shapeshifters Anonymous" Parts 1 and 2, written by Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group; McDermitt, Laurence and David will star in "Pesticide," written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain; and "Model Kid," written by returning Creepshow writer John Esposito (season one's "Night of the Paw"), is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality.

"I've never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today," said Nicotero. "After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, season two of Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll. The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I've never seen before and it's inspiring. So many of us in the entertainment industry have been waiting for the day we can begin to do what we do best-to have some fun together creating new worlds, new adventures and new thrills."

"Season one was a monster hit for us, setting viewership records across the board while becoming the best-reviewed new horror series of 2019," said Craig Engler, from Shudder. "For season two, Greg Nicotero and his team have outdone themselves with bigger and bolder stories, new incredible creature designs, and clever twists that truly live up to the show's tagline, 'The Most Fun You'll Have Being Scared'."

