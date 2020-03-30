Andy Cohen to Return to WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE Tonight

Andy Cohen previously announced on March 20 he was moving his Bravo talk show "Watch What Happens Live" to his home, but shortly after his announcement he tested posted for virus.

According to a Bravo spokesperson to Variety, however, Cohen is feeling better after 10 days of rest, and his show is back on! Beginning Monday, March 30 at 11 p.m. Cohen will present "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home." The show will be filmed by Cohen and he will have Bravo stars join him by video chat.

Cohen told Variety, "My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show, and this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we're in right now.

The Monday premiere will feature Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O'Connell "Vanderpump Rules" cast members Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor will appear on Tuesday; Wednesday's show will feature John Mayer; and on Thursday, Bravo stars Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer and Melissa and Joe Gorga will be Cohen's guests.

Cohen says, "We're going to be doing some at-home show-and-tells." He also asked his "Real Housewives" guests that they "each bring an iconic outward outfit that they've worn during their time on the show to show us."

Read the original story on Variety.





