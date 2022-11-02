American Idol Auditions: What You Need to Know

If you've always dreamed of auditioning for American Idol, and you find yourself reading this article, this might just be your sign to go for it. With 661 episodes in the books, there's no sign of this powerhouse stopping anytime soon. We all know some of the top winners like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, but the show has also kick-started the careers of non-winners like Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert.

If you want to be a professional singer or break into the music industry, there are many ways to go about it, and AMERICAN IDOL is still one of them. Though the competition is incredibly fierce, if you manage to make it through, you could be looking at a big break. Fair warning: it isn't for the faint of heart. Expect to wait in line for hours, or audition several times. If you're a performer already however, you're likely already well-accustomed to a life of auditions, callbacks, and, let's face it, lots of rejection. Either way, it's important to follow your heart. Whether you're an experienced musician, an impressive karaoke singer, or in a local band, AMERICAN IDOL could be for you.

American Idol Qualifications

Now for the nitty gritty. There are age limits. Contestants must be between 15-29 years old. Unlike THE VOICE or America's Got Talent, which have no age restrictions, contestants must be within this range in order to audition and compete. If you are in the under 18 bucket, you must bring a parent/guardian along with you to the audition.

As the name suggests, this competition is only for Americans. All contestants must live, be legal residents, and be authorized to work in the United States.

You can't have any pending contracts or record deals.

When & Where to Audition

Auditions for AMERICAN IDOL are already closed for the season, but once opened you can submit an audition tape online, or choose to go in person at one of the cities AMERICAN IDOL will pop-up in. Once these dates are announced, you will be able to find this info on their website.

The Process

There are two ways to get onto American Idol: an online audition, or an in-person one.

If you choose to go the online route, you'll need to fill out an application and submit an audition video. Expect to not hear back for several months. If you're one of the lucky ones who gets a callback, you'll be asked to audition in front of producers. The producers are the people who will ultimately decide whether they want to present you to the judges or not.

If you decide to go through the in-person route, you can look up which cities AMERICAN IDOL will be passing through and show up on the scheduled dates. You can register online beforehand, or on the day of. Be prepared to wait. It's not uncommon for folks to be in line all day!

Save Money

Especially if you need to travel to a city far from you, we recommend setting aside some cash for any gas, flights, or hotel stays. You must cover your own transportation and accommodations for your audition and callbacks. If you're invited to Hollywood however, production will cover food & living expenses (and you'll also get a fashion budget!)

Choose your Song!

American Idol gives you free rein here. You can sing whatever you want - whether it be a greatest hit or an original. You can also choose to just sing part of a song.

You Must Audition Alone

If you're in a band or musical group, they cannot come with you. No instrumental support or backup singers are permitted either. You can however bring your own instrument if you play one.

Be Prepared for Multiple Auditions

What you don't see on the show is that contestants often go through several rounds of auditions (sometimes over periods of weeks or months) before they get in front of the celebrity judges. David Cook, for instance (winner of season 7), did not get in front of the celeb judges until his fifth audition.

If at First You Don't Succeed, Try Again (and again, and again!)

Although you cannot audition twice in one season, you can keep auditioning year after year if you so choose. As we performers know well, persistence is key, and it has worked for Idol contestants before. Caleb Johnson (winner of season 13) auditioned three times within four years before eventually winning it all.

The Best Don't Always Move Forward

As disappointing as this is, sometimes even really amazing singers will not move forward in the competition. At the end of the day, AMERICAN IDOL is a television show and part of its entertainment value is showcasing, shall we say, less skilled singers. It adds more variety to the show to see a range of talents, and of course, there's the occasional laugh too.

Remember: AMERICAN IDOL isn't your Only Option

Don't fret if you don't move forward in the competition. There are tens of thousands of people all over the country who audition. There are other shows to try of course, but there is also something even greater: the belief in your own talents.

There are plenty of artists who were rejected from AMERICAN IDOL who went on to have impressive careers. Colbie Caillat, who boasts 2 Grammys, auditioned and was rejected by Idol twice. Nearly 15 years ago, Bebe Rexha, an artist with nearly 50 million monthly listeners on Spotify, waited in an AMERICAN IDOL line for 10 hours with her mom, but ultimately didn't ultimately make it on. She got something better though: 10 years later, she returned as an Idol mentor!

The point is, although AMERICAN IDOL is still an iconic show and a way to break into the music industry, it isn't the only way. Whether you make it onto AMERICAN IDOL or not, if you feel your voice needs to get out to the masses, you'll find a way!

Photo - AMERICAN IDOL - ABC's "American Idol" stars Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan. (ABC/Gavin Bond)