Amelie Anstett Cast In Recurring Lead Role On Brat TV's CHICKEN GIRLS Season 6

Palm City native, Amelie Anstett, has landed a life-changing role, Sadie, "TK's Girlfriend" on Brat's hit teen series "Chicken Girls." She stars alongside teen sensations Annie LeBlanc, Hayden Summerall, and many other famous talents like TikTok phenomenon Avani Gregg, Indiana Massara, and more. Brat's "Chicken Girls" Season 6 airs each Tuesday at 3 pm (Pacific Time) on Brat's Youtube Channel. You can watch Amelie's character, "Sadie," in the new episode this Tuesday, April 21, and throughout the remainder of the season.

"Even at the hardest times find a way to be original, don't change who you are for anyone, and always believe in yourself," says Amelie.

Amelie's resume extends further than many other 16-year-olds. Amelie developed an early passion for dance and theatre (starring in theatrical productions like "The Lion King" at the Lyric Theatre) and realized her unique flexibility and acrobatic skills. At the young age of 12, she danced for Justin Bieber during his Purpose Tour; she recently was the face for the worldwide campaign for Totto Brand's Exclusive Sebastian Yatra Line and already has several projects booked for the upcoming season. Amelie is homeschooled and is an outstanding example of what serious determination and focus can build. Amelie is very excited about her fans and the ability to be a good role model for so many young people around the world.

Chicken Girls Season 6 Trailer: https://youtu.be/6luezIsFW84

Photo Credit: Mauricio Hoyos







