Ambar Lucid Makes Television Debut on Netflix's ELITE

Mexican-Dominican Latin soul songstress Ambar Lucid was recently featured in the new season of Netflix's globally successful show Elite with a special performance of two original songs, "Fantasmas" and "Shades of Blue." Season 4 debuted at number 1 the week of June 14th - June 20th, MAKING IT the most streamed show on Netflix that week. In Ambar's television debut, she appears in episode 6 hypnotizing the students with her magical vocals and fairylike ensemble. In the storyline, Ambar's highly anticipated show was the hot ticket the students spent most of episode trying to score tickets to and the songstress did not disappoint!



Since the international release of the new season of Elite, Ambar has gained +15K new followers on socials and an incredible amount of engagement. Her songs "Fantasmas" and "Shades of Blue" have been charting in multiple countries across the world. In addition, her appearance made it on Buzzfeed's 27 Reactions To "Elite" Season 4 That Are, Well, Elite saying, "A very deserved Ambar Lucid appreciation tweet for her angelic cameo," followed by a fan tweet, "Could we take a second to admire Ambar Lucid singing in Elite @ambarlucid #Elite4." The creator of Elite, Eduardo Chapero-Jackson, also posted about her performance stating "how memorable to create this with you Ambar, together with all the creative departments of #Élite."



Her debut on Elite was released the same day as her highly anticipated and critically acclaimed EP Get Lost In The Music. Ambar's growth as an artist is displayed in her dynamic lyrics, versatile and innovative sound, and through her powerful voice. The entrancing "Un Animal (Divina Existencia)" leads the way with a vibrant, acid washed visualizer that embraces THE JOURNEY within - watch here. Get Lost In The Music EP further solidifies Ambar as a trendsetter in Latinx-style pop music and sets the stage for future releases.