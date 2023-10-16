All3Media International Launches FAST Channels For Popular British Lifestyle Shows On Amazon Freevee

All3Media International, the leading global independent TV and film production, digital and distribution group – has announced that three of its lifestyle FAST/Live TV channels have launched on Amazon Freevee.

Available now for streaming for free 24/7 on Amazon Freevee are: Gardening with Monty Don, a destination for outdoor-focused programming from the eponymous world-renowned horticulturalist and author; Great British Menu, one of the UK's longest-running cooking competition series, and Fifth Gear, a lively magazine series devoted to automobiles. These FAST channels are also distributed on other streaming services in the U.S.

“We're delighted that three of our FAST channels dedicated to long-running, acclaimed British brands, are now accessible to a new, wider audience in the U.S. on Amazon Freevee. We hope Amazon Freevee viewers will enjoy the curated, entertaining, quality content – while picking up some professional tips along the way, whether in the garden, THE KITCHEN or on the road!” says Gary Woolf, EVP of Strategic Development, All3Media International.

The Gardening with Monty Don FAST channel is the 24/7 source for practical tips and tricks to inspirational locations, featuring favorite shows from world-famous horticulturalist, author and host Monty Don. This lively channel is blooming with a variety of beautifully-filmed, richly-informative gardening series and documentary specials –content includes episodes of the UK's longest-running gardening series, BBC's Gardeners' World; an exclusive compilation series, The Gardener's Guide With Monty Don – with highlights from Gardeners' World and newly-produced wraps from Monty; popular series Big Dreams, Small Spaces and My Dream Farm, and documentaries spotlighting breathtaking gardens around the world such as Adriatic Gardens and Secret History of the British Garden.

In Great British Menu - one of the UK's longest running culinary competition series - world-class chefs sharpen their knives and perfect their menus as they battle it out around the UK for the unique opportunity to cook at prestigious themed banquets. These chefs are assigned to curate delicious dishes focusing only on local ingredients and spotlighting British spirit at its best, with past season-long themes including The Royal Family, London Olympics, Wimbledon Tennis' 140th Anniversary, and the 70th anniversary of the National Health Service. Past judges in the series include Prue Leith, Matthew Fort, Andi Oliver and Oliver Peyton, with celebrity guest judges joining in on the fun.

This award-winning series captures why Britain is home to global superstars of the culinary world. This channel consists solely of episodes from Great British Menu. The series is produced by Optomen Television.

Fifth Gear is an enthusiastic, irreverent magazine series on everything automobiles, combining the best of new car reviews, second-hand bargains, and industry news with lighter, feature pieces. The hosts are among the most knowledgeable authorities of cars on television – former Le Mans winner Tiff Needell, multiple Touring Car champion Jason Plato, longtime racing car instructor Vicki Butler-Henderson and serial petrolhead and car buyer Jonny Smith.

The team is joined by a different racing driver guest from a European territory in every episode, offering viewers a first-hand insight into their world. Produced by North One Television, the series also features its trademark cinematic visuals and rich mix of high-octane features filmed around the globe, with a blend of supercars, bumper-to-bumper racing, crash tests and record attempts.

This FAST channel consists of both the episodes from Fifth Gear, along with unique compilations drawing on material from across the series.

About Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, available anytime, for free. All FAST Channels available on Freevee can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.

About All3Media International

All3Media International distributes popular, award-winning TV programmes to over 1,000 broadcasters and media platforms around the world. The company has been celebrated for producing, marketing and distributing high-quality, ground-breaking and pioneering shows to a global audience, consistently topping the Broadcast and Televisual annual Indies Surveys and receiving the Queen's Award for Enterprise in recognition of its growth - twice. Its catalogue contains over 30,000 hours of content across all genres.

As well as one of Britain's top-selling drama series Midsomer Murders, its quality scripted content includes Fleabag, All Creatures Great and Small, It's A Sin, Trigger Point, The Tourist, Mystery Road and Van Der Valk, as well as the drama series The English, starring Emily Blunt.

Its non-scripted content slate includes premium factual documentaries such as Who Is Ghislane Maxwell? and Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League as well as various factual entertainment titles including Escape To The Chateau, Great British Menu and Four in a Bed.

The company also represents brands featuring some of television's most beloved names including Monty Don, Alan Titchmarsh, Gordon Ramsay, Mary Beard and Grayson Perry. All3Media International's celebrated formats include The Traitors, Gogglebox, Undercover Boss, This Is Your Life, Lingo, The Dog House and Race Across The World, and it also represents an extensive list of successful scripted formats including Liar, Blood, Cheat and Queer as Folk.