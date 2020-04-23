All Episodes of THE MASKED SINGER to Stream Free on Fox-Owned Tubi

Tubi (www.tubi.tv) and FOX Entertainment today announced that the hit singing-competition series THE MASKED SINGER - the number one show on television - will be available to stream later today on the world's largest ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service.

Coming on the heels of FOX's recent acquisition of Tubi, the first two seasons can be viewed completely free, starting tonight at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Current Season Three episodes of THE MASKED SINGER will be available on Tubi in the weeks following their air on FOX. Produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, THE MASKED SINGER is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.

"Beginning today, Tubi viewers can revisit their favorite performances or discover for the first time the stars behind the mask," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. "This marks the first of many new initiatives we'll pursue with FOX."

"We are thrilled to make THE MASKED SINGER available to an even wider audience through Tubi," said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, of FOX Entertainment. "The Masked Singer is an important piece of our growing stable of owned-IP; and this deal is a prime example of our strategy to identify meaningful opportunities for, and build the value of, our content."

The Masked Singer is the number one show on television, averaging a 3.3 Live + 7 Day rating and 15 million viewers across all platforms. THE MASKED SINGER has helped power FOX to win Wednesday night virtually every week it's been on the air. Its Season Three premiere after SUPER BOWL LIV drew nearly 30 million viewers and a 9.4 L7 rating, marking television's #1 entertainment telecast in two years and the highest-rated and most-watched reality telecast in eight years.

The Masked Singer features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full-face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, Cannon, McCarthy, Scherzinger, Jeong and Thicke, audience members, viewers, and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer is eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

With total view time rocketing to over 163 million hours watched last December, Tubi is the world's largest ad-supported video on-demand service with over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest HUB Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and Playstation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.





Related Articles View More TV Stories