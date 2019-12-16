Ali Larter Will Lead THE SIDELINES on Fox

Deadline reports that Ali Larter will star in a new half-hour comedy on Fox: "The Sidelines," produced by Ben Stiller.

Kate Gersten, who's known for "The Good Place," wrote the script.

The Sidelines follows a newly separated mother of two (Larter), who, at age 40, decides to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a professional cheerleader. Against all odds, she makes the squad for a local Detroit football team and becomes the accidental den mother to this group of scrappy, resilient young women - and rediscovers herself in the process.

Larter is best known for her role on superhero TV series "Heroes."

