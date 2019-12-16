Ali Larter Will Lead THE SIDELINES on Fox

Article Pixel Dec. 16, 2019  

Ali Larter Will Lead THE SIDELINES on Fox

Deadline reports that Ali Larter will star in a new half-hour comedy on Fox: "The Sidelines," produced by Ben Stiller.

Kate Gersten, who's known for "The Good Place," wrote the script.

The Sidelines follows a newly separated mother of two (Larter), who, at age 40, decides to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a professional cheerleader. Against all odds, she makes the squad for a local Detroit football team and becomes the accidental den mother to this group of scrappy, resilient young women - and rediscovers herself in the process.

Larter is best known for her role on superhero TV series "Heroes."

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • THE DIRTY DOZEN Remake in the Works from David Ayers
  • ONCE UPON A TIME Creators Set EPIC Fairy Tale Series at ABC
  • Start the New Year With MY FEET ARE KILLING ME on TLC
  • See the Schedule for LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN in Las Vegas