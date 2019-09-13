Alexander Skarsgard Joins Cast of THE STAND on CBS All Access

CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that Alexander Skarsgård has joined the cast of its original limited event series THE STAND, based on Stephen King's bestselling novel of the same name. Skarsgård joins previously announced cast members James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke and Whoopi Goldberg.

Today also marks the first day of principal photography on THE STAND, which is shooting in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Alexander Skarsgård will play Randall Flagg. Also known as "the Dark Man," his unsettling and ever-changing presence is the embodiment of pure evil. Like Mother Abagail (Goldberg), Flagg appears in plague survivors' dreams but, unlike her divine messaging, his ultimate goal is far more sinister...

Skarsgård is fast becoming one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors and in 2017 won Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS for his haunting portrayal of Perry on HBO's Emmy Award-winning mini-series "Big Little Lies." Recently, he reprised his role of Perry in the second season of "Big Little Lies" and wrapped production on the highly anticipated Warner Bros. film "Godzilla vs. Kong." Skarsgård's recent film and television credits include Lionsgate's "Long Shot," FOX Searchlight's "The Aftermath," "The Hummingbird Project," "Hold The Dark" and AMC's limited series "The Little Drummer Girl." Skarsgård's breakthrough performance was in the critically acclaimed HBO series "Generation Kill" followed by his role as one of the leads in the popular HBO series "True Blood." Currently, he appears in SHOWTIME's "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" and can next be seen in A24's "The Kill Team."

THE STAND is Stephen King's apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell will write and executive produce, with Boone also directing. Stephen King will write the last chapter of the series, providing a new coda that isn't found in the book. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein will also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske serving as co-executive producer. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will serve as producers.

THE STAND joins CBS All Access' growing slate of original series that currently includes THE GOOD FIGHT, NO ACTIVITY, STRANGE ANGEL, TELL ME A STORY, THE TWILIGHT ZONE and WHY WOMEN KILL. CBS All Access' slate of original series will continue to expand with the addition of INTERROGATION and THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, with additional programming to be announced. CBS ALL ACCESS is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: PICARD, featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.

