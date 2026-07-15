Alan Ritchson Calls MOTOR CITY a 'Chiropractor Movie' in LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Clip

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Alan Ritchson appeared on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to discuss his film MOTOR CITY, offering a candid explanation for why he has taken to calling it a "chiropractor movie." The clip, posted to the show's YouTube channel, finds Ritchson describing the physical demands of filming that left him seeking chiropractic care after production wrapped.

In the conversation, Ritchson noted that his role in MOTOR CITY involved only a handful of lines of dialogue, suggesting the performance leaned heavily on physical action rather than spoken exchanges. He did not elaborate on the plot in detail, but the "chiropractor movie" label points to a demanding shoot that took a toll on his body.

Ritchson also touched on REACHER, the series in which he stars as the title character, confirming that Season 4 is in the works. The actor has become closely associated with the role, and the late-night appearance gave him a platform to update viewers on where that project stands.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS airs weeknights on NBC and streams on Peacock. For more on what is happening in theater and entertainment, BroadwayWorld's daily roundup covers the latest news across the industry.

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