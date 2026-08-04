Alamo Drafthouse to Rename Austin Theater After Matthew McConaughey

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Alamo Drafthouse is putting Matthew McConaughey's name on the marquee. TODAY reported that the Austin-based theater chain announced plans to rename one of its Austin locations after the actor, marking a lasting tribute to the Texas star in his home city.

McConaughey has long been associated with Austin, where Alamo Drafthouse was founded. The renaming reflects his standing as one of the state's most recognizable public figures, with the theater chain choosing to honor him specifically in the city both call home.

The announcement highlights the connection between local businesses and homegrown celebrities in Austin, a city that has embraced McConaughey as a beloved figure. The naming tribute gives fans and moviegoers a permanent reminder of that relationship every time they visit the renamed location.

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