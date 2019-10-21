Additional Guests Announced for CBS THIS MORNING Special Live Audience Event STOP THE STIGMA

CBS THIS MORNING has announced additional participants for its special live audience event addressing mental health awareness, "Stop the Stigma," on Wednesday, October 23.



Co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil will be joined by a variety of live guests. Newly announced guests include Jane Pauley, host of CBS SUNDAY MORNING; Dr. Ken Duckworth, Medical Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness; and Dr. Sue Varma, a fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. Previously announced guests include Karamo, culture expert in the Netflix series "Queer Eye"; Cynthia Germanotta, who co-founded the BORN THIS WAY Foundation with her daughter Lady Gaga; and Miana Bryant, founder of "The Mental Elephant," a non-profit organization on college campuses aimed at facilitating discussions about mental health.



Throughout the week, CBS THIS MORNING will air personal testimonials on mental health awareness from prominent public figures including President Bill Clinton, singer-songwriter Lauv, co-host of CBS' THE TALK Sharon Osbourne, Afghanistan War veteran Jason Kander, and singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus. In addition, CBS THIS MORNING will feature interviews with singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette and Avicii's father and founder of the Tim Bergling Foundation Klas Bergling, his first and only US interview since Avicii died by suicide last year.



CBS News and CBS Newspath, CBS News' affiliate newsgathering service, will also feature segments on various topics surrounding mental health as well as original digital-first content in the days leading up to October 23 and beyond as it is committed to covering this complex topic.



CBS THIS MORNING will broadcast "Stop the Stigma" from Studio 43 in the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, New York before a live audience, a first for this program. The audience will feature guests who have been impacted in various ways by mental illness, including family members, medical professionals and advocates. The coverage will extend on our digital partner CBSN, CBS News' free 24/7 news streaming service. Additionally, "Stop the Stigma" will re-air on CBSN at 8:00 p.m. ET.



On Wednesday, the CBS EVENING NEWS with Norah O'Donnell will take a look at "Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets" or CAHOOTS, a program in Eugene, Oregon in cooperation with the Eugene Oregon Police Department, where mental health workers take the lead on 911 mental health calls. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca goes on a ride along with CAHOOTS to see them at work and why the program is being considered by cities across the country.



As part of the CBS News conversation on mental health awareness, CBS News Radio will deliver a series of stories focusing on the mental health treatment of adolescents and stopping the stigma before it even forms. Correspondent Steve Dorsey will visit Children's National Hospital in Washington DC and visit a music therapy program to speak with medical professionals and families seeking treatment. In addition to distributing all of the CBS News stories focusing on mental health to affiliates, "Stop the Stigma" will be streamed and provided to stations.



Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.



Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.





