Adam Sandler to Receive Performer Tribute at 2022 Gotham Awards

The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced that Adam Sandler will receive a Performer Tribute during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards Ceremony, taking place live and in-person on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Adam Sandler's tribute during the Gotham Awards Ceremony will be presented by Josh and Benny Safdie, co-writers and co-directors of the 2019 Sandler-starring crime thriller UNCUT GEMS. Nominations for the Gotham Awards will be streamed here tomorrow, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 9am PT/12pm ET.

Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, stated: "Adam Sandler's spectacular performances across some of the most popular films of the past three decades have inspired the community of filmmakers that we represent here at The Gotham time and time again. Adam has proven that he is a brilliant talent who can deliver genuine heart and hilarious comedy in any role. Whether creating absurdly specific characters, telling jokes, or singing clever songs that we all know and love, Adam Sandler is the consummate performer who has brought immeasurable joy to audiences throughout the world. It's an honor to name him a recipient of the Performer Tribute for the 32nd annual Gotham Awards."

Sandler is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, film producer, and musician. He rose to national prominence during his five year tenure on Saturday Night Live, where he created iconic oddball characters like Operaman and performed original comedic songs. After playing small parts in comedies as SHAKES THE CLOWN (1991), CONEHEADS (1993), and MIXED NUTS (1994), he established himself as a star with BILLY MADISON (1995), a beloved hit comedy that he cowrote.

On the heels of its success, he continued to star in a touching string of hit comedy movies including, HAPPY GILMORE (1996), THE WATERBOY (1998), THE WEDDING SINGER (1998), and BIG DADDY (1999). By the end of the 1990s, Sandler had firmly entrenched himself as both a comedic powerhouse and a consistent winner at the box office.

After forming his own production company, Happy Madison Productions, in 1999, Sandler began taking on more producer responsibilities while continuing to star in hit comedies like MR. DEEDS (2002) and ANGER MANAGEMENT (2003). He also began to take on more serious roles that reflected the wide range of his performance talents. He earned critical acclaim for his performances in Paul Thomas Anderson's PUNCH-DRUNK LOVE (2002) and SPANGLISH (2004) alongside Jack Nicholson.

He also continued starring in hit comedies such as the 2004 romantic comedy drama 50 FIRST DATES, which reunited him with Drew Barrymore, THE LONGEST YARD (2005), CLICK (2006), I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK AND LARRY (2007), and YOU DON'T MESS WITH THE ZOHAN (2008). He flexed his dramatic performance abilities again in 2009's dramedy FUNNY PEOPLE, directed by Judd Apatow. During the 2010s, he anchored Sony's HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA franchise while producing and starring in GROWN UPS and GROWN UPS 2 alongside many of his former SNL pals.

He received critical accolades for his 2017 performance in Noah Baumbach's THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES. In 2019, he received even more critical acclaim for his performance in the Safdie brother's UNCUT GEMs. Sandler was nominated for Best Actor at The Gotham Awards for his performances in THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES and UNCUT GEMs.

Sandler's most recent film appearance was in Netflix's HUSTLE released globally on June 8, 2022. After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

The inspirational drama co-stars NBA player Juancho Hernangómez, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, and Tobias Harris, is directed by Jeremiah Zagar and is produced by Sandler, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The film received wide critical acclaim and was the most-viewed film on the platform during its opening week on Netflix.

The Gotham Awards Ceremony will take place on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. As the first major awards ceremony of the fall season, the Gotham Awards provide critical early recognition and media attention to worthy independent films and series and their writers, directors, producers, and actors with twelve competitive awards categories.

The awards are also unique for their ability to assist in catapulting award recipients prominently into national awards season attention. The Official Automotive Sponsor of the 2022 Gotham Awards is Cadillac and the Official Water Sponsor is FIJI Water.