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Adam Sandler & Jennifer Hudson Reveal How Their Kids React to Their Kissing Scenes

The pair traded stories about their children reacting to on-screen romantic scenes.

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Adam Sandler joined host Jennifer Hudson for a lighthearted exchange about an unexpected topic: how their kids really feel watching them perform kissing scenes on screen. The conversation, taped for THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, turned into a back-and-forth between the two stars comparing notes on their children's reactions to seeing their parents in romantic film and television moments.

The segment leaned into candid, personal territory rather than promotional talking points, with Sandler and Hudson swapping stories that gave the studio audience a glimpse into their family lives away from their public careers. Hudson, both host and participant in the exchange, matched Sandler's storytelling as the two traded anecdotes about their kids' honest, sometimes blunt, opinions.

Much of the appearance stayed centered on that single theme, with the two performers finding common ground in the awkwardness of their children watching them in romantic scenes on screen. The exchange gave viewers a look at Sandler and Hudson outside of a typical promotional interview format, focusing instead on shared parenting experiences.

The clip captured a moment of genuine rapport between the two, with the humor coming from the specificity of their kids' reactions rather than any broader career discussion.

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