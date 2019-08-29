Adam Hugill Cast as Carrot in THE WATCH at BBC America

Deadline reports that British actor Adam Hugill has been cast in BBC America's eight-episode adaptation of Terry Pratchett's Discworld novels.

Described as a "punk rock thriller" inspired by the City Watch subset of Discworld novels, the character-driven series centers on Pratchett's misfit cops as they fight to save a ramshackle city of normalized wrongness from both the past and future in a perilous quest.

Characters to watch out for include City Watch Captain Sam Vimes, the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin, the naïve but heroic Carrot Ironfoundersson (Hugill), the mysterious Angua, and the ingenious forensics expert Cheri together with Pratchett's iconic characterization of Death.

Carrot was raised as a dwarf but turned out to be an orphaned human child. He joins the group after pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Hugill will star in upcoming World War I drama "1917."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories