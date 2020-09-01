Adam Driver Joins 65 From Producer Sam Raimi

The film hails from the writers of "A Quiet Place."

Deadline reports that Adam Driver has signed on to "65," a new film from directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Sam Raimi produces.

The plot is currently being kept under wraps, but the film has just restarted production following COVID-19 restrictions.

Beck and Woods are best known for writing "A Quiet Place." They wrote an episode of Raimi's recent Quibi show "50 States of Fright."

