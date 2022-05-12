Actress and Producer Alice Krige to Star in Psychological Thriller, 'SHE WILL'

Esteemed actress and producer Alice Krige is a respected force in the film and theatre world amassing a career that covers over 40 years in entertainment. From her first theatrical role in the 'Best Picture' Academy Award-winning film CHARIOTS OF FIRE, to starring opposite film legends Fred Astaire and Douglas Fairbanks Jr. in GHOST STORY, to her iconic role as the "Borg Queen" in STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT which also won her the Saturn Award, Krige has established herself with an admired resume of work. Next up, Krige is set to star as the lead in the IFC Midnight psychological thriller SHE WILL, slated for a July 15th theatrical and digital release.

SHE WILL explores the story of "Veronica Ghent" (Alice Krige), an aging actress who after a double mastectomy, goes to a healing retreat in rural Scotland with her young nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt). She discovers that the process of such surgery opens up questions about her very existence, leading her to start to question and confront past traumas, including the abuse she suffers at the hand of a director (Malcolm McDowell) on her very first film set at the age of 14. The two develop an unlikely bond as mysterious forces give Veronica the power to enact revenge within her dreams. The film, described as "A Superb, Sly Horror-Drama Debut Delivering Otherworldly Feminist Vengeance" by Jessica Kiang in Variety, was nominated for a "British Independent Film Award" at the London Film Festival and won the "Golden Leopard" for best first film at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón has said that "it sits in the tradition of great psychological horror films [which] leaves one questioning long after [it] is finished."

Born in South Africa, Krige initially attended Rhodes University to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a psychologist. However, as fate would have it, she ended up taking a drama class - a decision that would prove a life-altering one, resulting in an honors degree in drama from Rhodes, and a move to London to study at London's Central School of Speech and Drama. In 1980, Krige made her feature film debut as Sybil Gordon in the Academy Award winning Best Picture, Chariots of Fire. She then appeared in the television adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, which was followed by her memorable, dual role as the avenging spirit in Ghost Story. Also in 1981, she debuted in a West End theatre production of Bernard Shaw's "Arms and the Man", for which she received the honors of both a Plays and Players Award and a Laurence Olivier Award for "Most Promising Newcomer".

It was this early success in theatre that she decided to focus her career on next by spending some time working with the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company. During her two seasons with the RSC she performed in such productions as "King Lear", "The Tempest", "The Taming of the Shrew" and "Cyrano de Bergerac". After her stint with the Royal Shakespeare Company, she returned to work in film and television. Her career could best be described as an eclectic mix of both mediums. She appeared in a diverse range of films, such as Netflix's fan-favorite holiday trilogy A CHRISTMAS PRINCE as "Queen Helena", GRETEL & HANSEL as "The Witch", KING David, Barfly, THOR: THE DARK WORLD, Spies Inc., See You in the Morning and most notably, STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT. Her work in television included critically acclaimed series, such as The Alienist, Amazon Prime's Carnival Row, Netflix's The OA, Deadwood, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Becker.

Alice Krige is married to writer/director Paul Schoolman, and lives what she describes as an "itinerant" lifestyle. Although she and her husband maintain a permanent home in the United States, they spend much of their time living and working abroad.